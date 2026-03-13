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Josh Hart Injury: Downgraded to doubtful for Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 13, 2026 at 11:10am

Hart (knee) is listed as doubtful for Friday's game against the Pacers.

Hart was downgraded to doubtful early Friday afternoon as he continues to manage persistent left knee soreness. He previously sat out Wednesday's win over the Jazz, and this latest update suggests he is likely headed for a second consecutive absence. The "glue guy" for the Knicks' rotation appears to be feeling the effects of a heavy workload, having played 36 minutes against the Clippers just before the knee flared up. Landry Shamet is expected to start again in Hart's presumed absence.

Josh Hart
New York Knicks
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