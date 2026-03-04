Josh Hart headshot

Josh Hart Injury: Exits to locker room

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 4, 2026 at 5:40pm

Hart exited to the locker room in the third quarter of Wednesday's game against the Thunder due to an apparent back issue, Kris Pursiainen of ClutchPoints.com reports.

Hart fell in the second quarter but was able to return for the third. However, the veteran swingman later grabbed at his back and headed back to the locker room with a trainer. He should be considered questionable to return until more information comes to light.

Josh Hart
New York Knicks
