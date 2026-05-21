Josh Hart Injury: Exits to locker room

Hart (ankle) exited Thursday's Game 2 of the Eastern Conference Finals versus Cleveland, Danny Cunningham of Sports Radio 92.3 The Fan Cleveland reports.

Hart has played well throughout the contest, amassing a game-high 24 points with five assists, two rebounds and two steals. He injured his ankle in the third quarter and was observed walking gingerly. If Hart can't return Thursday, Miles McBride and Landry Shamet will presumably absorb most of his minutes the rest of the way.