Josh Hart headshot

Josh Hart Injury: Expected to play against Boston

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 7, 2025 at 2:53pm

Hart (knee) is listed as probable for Saturday's game versus the Celtics.

Hart has only missed one game this season and is expected to remain in the lineup Saturday despite dealing with right knee soreness. The 29-year-old is struggling with his outside shot as of late, converting just 24.1 percent of his 3.0 three-point attempts per contest since the beginning of 2025.

Josh Hart
New York Knicks
