Josh Hart Injury: Expected to play Tuesday

Hart (neck) is probable for Tuesday's game against the Nets.

Hart played through a questionable tag Monday against the Hawks, finishing with 14 points (7-12 FG, 0-1 3Pt), nine rebounds, five assists and two steals during 37 minutes. He didn't seem limited by any means, and it's a good sign if the Knicks are planning for him to play in both games of this back-to-back set.