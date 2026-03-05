Josh Hart Injury: Iffy for Friday

Hart (back) is questionable for Friday's game against the Nuggets.

Hart picked up a lower back contusion during Wednesday's loss to the Thunder, but he was able to return to the game and finished with 10 points (4-11 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 12 rebounds and three assists in 25 minutes. If the forward is unable to play Friday, New York could rely more on Landry Shamet, Jordan Clarkson and Jeremy Sochan.