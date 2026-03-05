Josh Hart Injury: Iffy for Friday
Hart (back) is questionable for Friday's game against the Nuggets.
Hart picked up a lower back contusion during Wednesday's loss to the Thunder, but he was able to return to the game and finished with 10 points (4-11 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 12 rebounds and three assists in 25 minutes. If the forward is unable to play Friday, New York could rely more on Landry Shamet, Jordan Clarkson and Jeremy Sochan.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Josh Hart See More
-
General NBA Article
Players Who Boost Fantasy Basketball Value In Limited MinutesYesterday
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Wednesday, March 4Yesterday
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 1122 days ago
-
NBA Picks
Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks & Player Props for Tuesday, February 1023 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, February 1023 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Josh Hart See More