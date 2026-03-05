Josh Hart headshot

Josh Hart Injury: Iffy for Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 5, 2026

Hart (back) is questionable for Friday's game against the Nuggets.

Hart picked up a lower back contusion during Wednesday's loss to the Thunder, but he was able to return to the game and finished with 10 points (4-11 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 12 rebounds and three assists in 25 minutes. If the forward is unable to play Friday, New York could rely more on Landry Shamet, Jordan Clarkson and Jeremy Sochan.

Josh Hart
New York Knicks
