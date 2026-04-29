Josh Hart Injury: Iffy for Game 6
Hart (back) is questionable for Game 6 on Thursday against the Hawks.
Hart is nursing a lower-back contusion, though it would be pretty surprising if he isn't able to suit up for a pivotal contest. In the event that he's unable to play, Jordan Clarkson and Jose Alvarado could see more playing time in the backcourt.
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