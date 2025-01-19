Josh Hart Injury: Iffy for Monday

Hart (neck) is questionable for Monday's game against the Hawks.

Hart had a couple rough collisions Friday against Minnesota, but he was able to finish the game and recorded 12 points, nine rebounds and three steals in 38 minutes. He was also able to practice Sunday, but the Knicks aren't quite ready to give him the green light. If Hart is unable to play, the Knicks could look to Landry Shamet and Precious Achiuwa to soak up some minutes.