Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Josh Hart headshot

Josh Hart Injury: Iffy for Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on January 24, 2025 at 2:56pm

Hart (knee) is questionable for Saturday's game against the Kings.

After dealing with a neck injury for the past week, Hart is managing right knee soreness ahead of Saturday's action. If the 29-year-old swingman needs to miss his first game since Dec. 19, Miles McBride would figure to be the next man up on New York's depth chart for a potential spot start against Sacramento in the Knicks' tight rotation.

Josh Hart
New York Knicks
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now