Josh Hart Injury: Iffy for Saturday
Hart (knee) is questionable for Saturday's game against the Kings.
After dealing with a neck injury for the past week, Hart is managing right knee soreness ahead of Saturday's action. If the 29-year-old swingman needs to miss his first game since Dec. 19, Miles McBride would figure to be the next man up on New York's depth chart for a potential spot start against Sacramento in the Knicks' tight rotation.
