Josh Hart headshot

Josh Hart Injury: Iffy for Wednesday vs. Denver

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on January 28, 2025 at 2:53pm

Hart (knee) is listed as questionable for Wednesday's game against the Nuggets.

Hart has been included on the injury report for three consecutive outings due to right knee soreness, though he hasn't missed a contest since Dec. 19. If the 29-year-old is sidelined, Precious Achiuwa and Cameron Payne could see an uptick in playing time. Over his last five outings, Hart has averaged 11.4 points, 11.6 rebounds, 6.0 assists and 1.8 steals in 36.0 minutes per game.

