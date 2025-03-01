Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Josh Hart headshot

Josh Hart Injury: Likely to suit up Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 1, 2025

Hart is probable for Sunday's game against the Heat due to a right knee effusion.

Hart started Friday's win over the Grizzlies but logged only 29 minutes, which represented his lowest tally since Jan. 27, while posting 12 points, four rebounds, six assists, a steal and a block. The probable tag suggests the veteran forward should be available Sunday, though. He's averaging 17.9 points, 9.3 rebounds, 6.0 assists and a combined 1.8 steals-plus-blocks over his last 10 contests.

Josh Hart
New York Knicks
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now