Josh Hart Injury: Likely to suit up Sunday

Hart is probable for Sunday's game against the Heat due to a right knee effusion.

Hart started Friday's win over the Grizzlies but logged only 29 minutes, which represented his lowest tally since Jan. 27, while posting 12 points, four rebounds, six assists, a steal and a block. The probable tag suggests the veteran forward should be available Sunday, though. He's averaging 17.9 points, 9.3 rebounds, 6.0 assists and a combined 1.8 steals-plus-blocks over his last 10 contests.