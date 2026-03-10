Josh Hart Injury: Nursing knee soreness

Hart is listed as questionable for Wednesday's game against the Jazz due to left knee soreness.

Hart may have tweaked his knee during the Knicks' 126-118 loss to the Clippers on Monday, when he played 36 minutes and finished with 12 points, 13 rebounds, three assists and one three-pointer. He's missed just one game since Feb. 1, but his absence would open up more playing time for Landry Shamet, Jordan Clarkson and Jose Alvarado.