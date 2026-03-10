Josh Hart headshot

Josh Hart Injury: Nursing knee soreness

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 10, 2026

Hart is listed as questionable for Wednesday's game against the Jazz due to left knee soreness.

Hart may have tweaked his knee during the Knicks' 126-118 loss to the Clippers on Monday, when he played 36 minutes and finished with 12 points, 13 rebounds, three assists and one three-pointer. He's missed just one game since Feb. 1, but his absence would open up more playing time for Landry Shamet, Jordan Clarkson and Jose Alvarado.

Josh Hart
New York Knicks
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Josh Hart See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Josh Hart See More
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, March 6
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, March 6
Author Image
Dan Bruno
4 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Friday, March 6
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Friday, March 6
Author Image
Juan Carlos Blanco
4 days ago
Players Who Boost Fantasy Basketball Value In Limited Minutes
NBA
Players Who Boost Fantasy Basketball Value In Limited Minutes
Author Image
Dan Bruno
6 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Wednesday, March 4
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Wednesday, March 4
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
6 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 11
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 11
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
27 days ago