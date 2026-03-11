Josh Hart Injury: Officially out
Hart (knee) won't play in Wednesday's game against Utah, Stefan Bondy of The New York Post reports.
Hart will get the night off Wednesday to nurse a sore left knee. His next chance to play will come Friday at Indiana. In the meantime, look for Landry Shamet and Jordan Clarkson to see an uptick in playing time.
