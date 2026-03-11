Josh Hart headshot

Josh Hart Injury: Officially out

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 11, 2026

Hart (knee) won't play in Wednesday's game against Utah, Stefan Bondy of The New York Post reports.

Hart will get the night off Wednesday to nurse a sore left knee. His next chance to play will come Friday at Indiana. In the meantime, look for Landry Shamet and Jordan Clarkson to see an uptick in playing time.

Josh Hart
New York Knicks
