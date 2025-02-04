Josh Hart Injury: Probable against Toronto

Hart (knee) has been listed as probable for Tuesday's game against the Raptors.

Hart has missed only one game of the 2024-25 campaign for the Knicks, and it doesn't appear that will change on Tuesday in Toronto. The 29-year-old veteran is having one of the best years of his NBA career in New York, averaging 14.3 points, along with career-highs in rebounds (9.7), assists (5.8), and steals (1.6). He is also shooting a career-best 56.3 percent from the floor.