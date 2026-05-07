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Josh Hart Injury: Questionable for Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 7, 2026

Hart (thumb) is questionable for Friday's Game 3 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals against the 76ers.

Hart was able to return to Wednesday's Game 2 win after suffering an unspecified hand injury but now is listed on the injury report with a left thumb sprain. Through eight postseason games, the Villanova product is averaging 9.3 points, 8.8 rebounds, 4.8 assists and 1.8 steals across 33.8 minutes per contest. If Hart is ultimately unable to suit up, Miles McBride and Landry Shamet would be candidates for increased roles.

Josh Hart
New York Knicks
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