Josh Hart Injury: Questionable for Friday
Hart (thumb) is questionable for Friday's Game 3 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals against the 76ers.
Hart was able to return to Wednesday's Game 2 win after suffering an unspecified hand injury but now is listed on the injury report with a left thumb sprain. Through eight postseason games, the Villanova product is averaging 9.3 points, 8.8 rebounds, 4.8 assists and 1.8 steals across 33.8 minutes per contest. If Hart is ultimately unable to suit up, Miles McBride and Landry Shamet would be candidates for increased roles.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Josh Hart See More
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, May 6Yesterday
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, May 6Yesterday
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, April 307 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Thursday, April 307 days ago
-
NBA Picks
Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks & Player Props for Tuesday, April 289 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Josh Hart See More