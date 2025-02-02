Josh Hart Injury: Questionable for Monday
Hart is questionable for Monday's game against the Rockets due to right knee soreness.
Hart continues to deal with a lingering knee issue, but he hasn't missed a game since Dec. 19, though it's worth noting that Monday's game is the first half of a back-to-back set. Over his last 13 appearances, Hart has averaged 14.1 points, 12.0 rebounds, 6.0 assists and 1.9 steals in 37.2 minutes per game.
