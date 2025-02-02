Fantasy Basketball
Josh Hart Injury: Questionable for Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 2, 2025

Hart is questionable for Monday's game against the Rockets due to right knee soreness.

Hart continues to deal with a lingering knee issue, but he hasn't missed a game since Dec. 19, though it's worth noting that Monday's game is the first half of a back-to-back set. Over his last 13 appearances, Hart has averaged 14.1 points, 12.0 rebounds, 6.0 assists and 1.9 steals in 37.2 minutes per game.

