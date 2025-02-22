Fantasy Basketball
Josh Hart Injury: Questionable for Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 22, 2025

Hart (knee) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Celtics, Steve Popper of Newsday reports.

Hart has missed the Knicks' last two games due to right knee soreness, but the veteran forward traveled with the team to Boston on Saturday and has a shot at being available. A decision on his status will likely be made closer to Sunday's 1 p.m. ET tipoff, but if Hart is available, he should return to the starting lineup right away. He's averaging 20.8 points, 9.3 rebounds, 6.0 assists and 1.5 steals per game since the beginning of February.

