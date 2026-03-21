Josh Hart headshot

Josh Hart Injury: Questionable for Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 21, 2026

Hart (knee) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Wizards.

Hart missed Friday's loss to the Nets due to a right knee issue, and his status for Sunday remains up in the air. The veteran wing has been in and out of the lineup lately due to knee soreness, though he was spectacular in his last appearance on Tuesday, erupting for a season-high 33 points in just 26 minutes.

Josh Hart
New York Knicks
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