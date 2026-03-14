Josh Hart Injury: Questionable to play Sunday
Hart (knee) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Warriors.
Hart didn't play in Friday's win over the Pacers, and the questionable tag means the veteran forward could be in line to miss a third consecutive contest. Hart has been a regular starter for the Knicks when available, though. He's averaging 10.5 points, 7.4 rebounds and 4.4 assists across 28.0 minutes per game in 11 starts since the All-Star break.
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