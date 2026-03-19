Josh Hart headshot

Josh Hart Injury: Ruled out for Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 19, 2026

Hart (knee) won't play in Friday's game against the Nets.

Hart will miss Thursday's contest due to a right knee issue, and his next opportunity to play will come Sunday against Washington. With the veteran swingman sidelined, Landry Shamet will likely enter the starting five, while Mohamed Diawara and Jordan Clarkson are also candidates to see increased playing time.

Josh Hart
New York Knicks
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