Josh Hart Injury: Ruled out for Sunday
Hart is out for Sunday's meeting with the Hornets due to right ankle injury management.
OG Anunoby (ankle), Jalen Brunson (ankle) and Karl-Anthony Towns (elbow) will be joining Hart on the sidelines, so Mikal Bridges will be the only regular starter available for Sunday's game. Landry Shamet and Jordan Clarkson could get some time to shine with so many key guys out for New York.
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