Josh Hart Injury: Upgraded to probable
Hart (thumb) is probable for Friday's Game 3 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals against the 76ers.
Hart was previously listed as questionable. He was forced from Game 2 with an unspecified hand injury at the time, but he was able to return to the contest. For now, the forward is trending in the right direction ahead of Game 3.
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