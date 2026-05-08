Josh Hart headshot

Josh Hart Injury: Upgraded to probable

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 8, 2026 at 9:51am

Hart (thumb) is probable for Friday's Game 3 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals against the 76ers.

Hart was previously listed as questionable. He was forced from Game 2 with an unspecified hand injury at the time, but he was able to return to the contest. For now, the forward is trending in the right direction ahead of Game 3.

Josh Hart
New York Knicks
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