Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Josh Hart headshot

Josh Hart Injury: Will remain out Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 21, 2025 at 10:48am

Hart (knee) has been ruled out for Friday's game against the Cavaliers.

After missing his first game of the season Thursday, Hart will remain sidelined for the second half of New York's back-to-back set. In his absence, Miles McBride and Precious Achiuwa are candidates for increased roles again, but OG Anunoby (foot) is questionable and may make his first appearance since Feb. 1. Hart's next chance to suit up will come Sunday in Boston.

Josh Hart
New York Knicks
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now