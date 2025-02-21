Josh Hart Injury: Will remain out Friday

Hart (knee) has been ruled out for Friday's game against the Cavaliers.

After missing his first game of the season Thursday, Hart will remain sidelined for the second half of New York's back-to-back set. In his absence, Miles McBride and Precious Achiuwa are candidates for increased roles again, but OG Anunoby (foot) is questionable and may make his first appearance since Feb. 1. Hart's next chance to suit up will come Sunday in Boston.