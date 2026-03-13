Josh Hart headshot

Josh Hart Injury: Won't play Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 13, 2026

Hart (knee) has been ruled out for Friday's game against Indiana, Tony East of Forbes.com reports.

Hart was downgraded from questionable to doubtful Friday afternoon due to left knee soreness. The veteran wing will end up sitting out against Indiana, and he'll aim to return against Golden State on Sunday. Landry Shamet should remain in the starting lineup for as long as Hart is sidelined.

Josh Hart
New York Knicks
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