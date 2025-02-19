Fantasy Basketball
Josh Hart Injury: Won't play Thursday

Updated on February 19, 2025 at 3:29pm

Hart has been ruled out for Thursday's game against the Bulls due to patellofemoral syndrome in his right knee.

Steve Popper of Newsday relays that this syndrome is essentially just minor pain in Hart's knee, which usually occurs in long-distance runners. Hart has certainly put on miles this season, averaging 37.8 minutes a night over New York's first 53 games. This will be Hart's first absence of the season, and it comes during the first half of a back-to-back set, as his next chance to suit up comes Friday in Cleveland. OG Anunoby (foot) is questionable, but even if the former makes his return from a five-game absence, Precious Achiuwa remains a candidate for increased playing time in Hart's absence.

