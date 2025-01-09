Josh Hart News: Another double-double in win

Hart logged 21 points (9-14 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 1-2 FT), 11 rebounds, seven assists and one steal across 38 minutes during Wednesday's 112-98 win over the Raptors.

The 29-year-old has been dominating the glass since the holidays. Hart has ripped down double-digit boards in eight of the last nine games, a stretch that began Christmas Day against the Spurs. Over that stretch, he's averaging 15.9 points, 12.6 rebounds, 6.3 assists, 1.4 steals and 1.3 threes while shooting 51.5 percent from the floor.