Josh Hart headshot

Josh Hart News: Another productive stat line

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 23, 2026 at 11:53am

Hart accumulated 11 points (4-5 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 2-4 FT), nine rebounds and five assists over 33 minutes during Sunday's 105-99 victory over the Bulls.

After beginning the season in a bench role, Hart is locking down a spot in the starting lineup. Hart has averaged 12.3 points, 6.5 rebounds, 5.4 assists and 1.5 three-pointers in 30.2 minutes per contest in his last 11 games, shooting 51.0 percent from the floor.

Josh Hart
New York Knicks
More Stats & News
