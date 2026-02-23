Josh Hart News: Another productive stat line
Hart accumulated 11 points (4-5 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 2-4 FT), nine rebounds and five assists over 33 minutes during Sunday's 105-99 victory over the Bulls.
After beginning the season in a bench role, Hart is locking down a spot in the starting lineup. Hart has averaged 12.3 points, 6.5 rebounds, 5.4 assists and 1.5 three-pointers in 30.2 minutes per contest in his last 11 games, shooting 51.0 percent from the floor.
