Hart (knee) is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Nuggets.

Hart was deemed a game-time call for Wednesday as he continues to deal with right knee soreness, but the veteran will give it a go and handle his regular workload. Hart has averaged 11.4 points, 11.6 rebounds, 6.0 assists and 1.8 steals in 36.0 minutes per game over his last five outings.