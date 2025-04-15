Fantasy Basketball
Josh Hart News: Available to play

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 15, 2025

Hart, who missed Sunday's game against the Nets due to right knee injury management, is expected to play in Saturday's Game 1 against the Pistons.

Hart and every New York starter not named Mikal Bridges sat out of the regular-season finale as a precaution. Hart was extremely durable in 2024-25, appearing in 77 games with averages of 13.6 points, 9.6 rebounds, 5.9 assists, 1.5 steals and 1.1 three-pointers in 37.6 minutes.

