Josh Hart News: Available to play

Hart, who missed Sunday's game against the Nets due to right knee injury management, is expected to play in Saturday's Game 1 against the Pistons.

Hart and every New York starter not named Mikal Bridges sat out of the regular-season finale as a precaution. Hart was extremely durable in 2024-25, appearing in 77 games with averages of 13.6 points, 9.6 rebounds, 5.9 assists, 1.5 steals and 1.1 three-pointers in 37.6 minutes.