Josh Hart News: Available to play Friday
Hart (knee) is available for Friday's game against the Grizzlies, Stefan Bondy of The New York Post reports.
The Knicks will be at full strength for this contest since Karl-Anthony Towns (knee) and Mitchell Robinson (ankle) are also available. Hart should handle his regular workload as one of the team's premier two-way threats. He's averaging 19.0 points, 10.5 rebounds, 6.1 assists and 1.3 steals per game since the beginning of February.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now