Josh Hart headshot

Josh Hart News: Available to play Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 28, 2025

Hart (knee) is available for Friday's game against the Grizzlies, Stefan Bondy of The New York Post reports.

The Knicks will be at full strength for this contest since Karl-Anthony Towns (knee) and Mitchell Robinson (ankle) are also available. Hart should handle his regular workload as one of the team's premier two-way threats. He's averaging 19.0 points, 10.5 rebounds, 6.1 assists and 1.3 steals per game since the beginning of February.

Josh Hart
New York Knicks
