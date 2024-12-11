Fantasy Basketball
Josh Hart headshot

Josh Hart News: Available to play Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 11, 2024

Hart (ankle) will play in Wednesday's NBA Cup quarterfinals against the Hawks, Kristian Winfield of the New York Daily News reports.

Hart was initially listed as questionable for this quarterfinal matchup, but he'll suit and should handle his regular workload as a member of the starting lineup. Hart is averaging 13.9 points, 8.3 rebounds, 5.5 assists and 1.4 steals per game this season.

Josh Hart
New York Knicks
More Stats & News
