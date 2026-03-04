Josh Hart News: Checks back in Wednesday
Hart (back) started the fourth quarter of Thursday's game against the Thunder, per the broadcast.
Hart checked out of Wednesday's contest just over a minute into the third quarter and immediately exited to the locker room with a trainer. However, he returned to the bench shortly thereafter and was ultimately cleared to check back in. The veteran swingman appears to be good to go for the remainder of the game.
