Josh Hart headshot

Josh Hart News: Checks back in Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 4, 2026

Hart (back) started the fourth quarter of Thursday's game against the Thunder, per the broadcast.

Hart checked out of Wednesday's contest just over a minute into the third quarter and immediately exited to the locker room with a trainer. However, he returned to the bench shortly thereafter and was ultimately cleared to check back in. The veteran swingman appears to be good to go for the remainder of the game.

Josh Hart
New York Knicks
