Josh Hart News: Cleared to play Tuesday

Hart (knee) is available for Tuesday's game against Toronto, Josh Lewenberg of TSN.ca reports.

Hart will suit up after having been listed as probable due to right knee soreness. The 29-year-old swingman has been a mainstay on the injury report of late, though he has missed only one game this season. Hart has averaged 13.9 points, 11.5 rebounds, 6.8 assists and 1.9 steals across 37.9 minutes per game in his last 10 outings.