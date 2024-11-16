Josh Hart News: Comes close to triple-double

Hart posted 14 points (3-7 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 6-6 FT), nine rebounds, nine assists and two steals across 40 minutes during Friday's 124-122 win over the Nets.

Hart made his presence felt on both ends of the court and finished just one rebound and one assist away from recording a triple-double. The veteran guard has surpassed the 15-point mark three times all season long, but his fantasy value is tied to what he can do in peripheral stats rather than just his scoring prowess. Note that he's among the best rebounders in the league when excluding centers, as he averages 9.2 boards per contest.