Josh Hart News: Does it all in triple-double

Hart posted 12 points (5-9 FG, 2-5 3Pt), 13 rebounds, 11 assists, four steals and one block over 29 minutes in Monday's 116-95 win over Miami.

Hart did it all for New York in Monday's contest, leading all players in rebounds, assists and steals en route to an impressive triple-double performance. Hart has recorded a triple-double in nine games this season, recording his first since Feb. 1. Hart has now recorded a double-double in four of his last six contests.