Josh Hart News: Does it on both ends in victory

Hart recorded 23 points (7-11 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 8-10 FT), 13 rebounds, one assist, two blocks and two steals over 38 minutes during Friday's 108-85 win over the Magic.

Hart did a little bit of everything for New York in Friday's contest, leading all Knicks in rebounds and blocks while swiping a team-high-tying pair of steals and finishing as one of two players with 20 or more points. Hart set a new season high in scoring while posting his 11th double-double and his fourth outing with 13 or more boards this season. Hart has recorded 20 or more points in four contests, two of which have occurred over his last six appearances.