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Josh Hart News: Double-double with three steals

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 19, 2026

Hart chipped in 11 points (4-8 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 3-4 FT), 14 rebounds, five assists and three steals across 37 minutes during Saturday's 113-102 victory over Atlanta in Game 1 of the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs.

Hart got it done on both ends of the floor, helping the Knicks to an impressive victory in Game 1 against the Hawks. After some ups and downs over the past month, Hart recorded his first double-double in his past 13 games, with his 14 rebounds the most he has pulled down since late December.

Josh Hart
New York Knicks
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