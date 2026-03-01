Josh Hart headshot

Josh Hart News: Double-doubles in blowout win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 1, 2026

Hart ended with 10 points (4-14 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 1-2 FT), 10 rebounds, seven assists and one steal across 30 minutes during Sunday's 114-89 victory over the Spurs.

Hart showed off his utility during Sunday's win, finishing with his 11th double-double of the season while co-leading the Knicks in assists with Jalen Brunson. Hart has averaged 10.4 points, 6.6 rebounds, 5.4 assists and 1.3 threes over 29.0 minutes per game since Feb. 1.

Josh Hart
New York Knicks
