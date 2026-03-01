Josh Hart News: Double-doubles in blowout win
Hart ended with 10 points (4-14 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 1-2 FT), 10 rebounds, seven assists and one steal across 30 minutes during Sunday's 114-89 victory over the Spurs.
Hart showed off his utility during Sunday's win, finishing with his 11th double-double of the season while co-leading the Knicks in assists with Jalen Brunson. Hart has averaged 10.4 points, 6.6 rebounds, 5.4 assists and 1.3 threes over 29.0 minutes per game since Feb. 1.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Josh Hart See More
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 1118 days ago
-
NBA Picks
Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks & Player Props for Tuesday, February 1019 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, February 1019 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Sunday, February 821 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, February 623 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Josh Hart See More