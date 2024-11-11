Josh Hart News: Double-doubles in loss

Hart accumulated 16 points (7-12 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 2-3 FT), 10 rebounds, six assists, one block and one steal in 43 minutes during Sunday's 132-121 loss to the Pacers.

This was Hart's fourth double-double of the campaign. His rebounding is usually always his calling card, but his playmaking has been through the roof in November. Over his last five outings, he's averaging 6.4 assists per game.