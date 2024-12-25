Fantasy Basketball
Josh Hart headshot

Josh Hart News: Double-doubles in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 25, 2024

Hart registered 12 points (4-8 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 3-4 FT), 12 rebounds, six assists and two steals over 38 minutes during Wednesday's 117-114 win over the Spurs.

Hart did his thing Wednesday, cobbling together another double-double, his ninth of the season. Following an underwhelming preseason, Hart hit the ground running once the regular season took off. Through the first 29 games, Hart is averaging 13.9 points, 8.1 rebounds, 5.4 assists, 1.4 steals and 1.3 three-pointers in 36.8 minutes per contest.

Josh Hart
New York Knicks
More Stats & News
