Josh Hart News: Drains five threes Sunday
Hart chipped in 15 points (5-9 FG, 5-7 3Pt), six rebounds, three assists and two steals in 34 minutes during Sunday's 111-100 loss to the Thunder.
Hart made most of his damage from the three-point line, and he continues to be an absolute menace from beyond the arc. The veteran forward has drained multiple threes in four of his last five games, a stretch in which he's gone 15-for-19 from deep. Those are unsustainable numbers, but as long as Hart continues to drain threes, that should give the Knicks another dimension offensively.
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