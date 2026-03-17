Josh Hart News: Enjoys big night vs. Pacers

Hart produced 33 points (12-13 FG, 5-5 3Pt, 4-5 FT), seven rebounds, five assists and two steals in 26 minutes during Tuesday's 136-110 victory over Indiana.

Hart posted his first 30-point performance of the 2025-26 campaign, and he needed only 26 minutes to do so with the help of an incredible shooting performance. The 31-year-old oozed confidence on the offensive end, where he went a perfect 5-for-5 from deep and missed only one shot from the field. Hart provided more than enough firepower in the absence of Jalen Brunson, who was held out Tuesday due to right ankle injury management and a cervical strain.