Josh Hart headshot

Josh Hart News: Enjoys big night vs. Pacers

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 17, 2026 at 7:32pm

Hart produced 33 points (12-13 FG, 5-5 3Pt, 4-5 FT), seven rebounds, five assists and two steals in 26 minutes during Tuesday's 136-110 victory over Indiana.

Hart posted his first 30-point performance of the 2025-26 campaign, and he needed only 26 minutes to do so with the help of an incredible shooting performance. The 31-year-old oozed confidence on the offensive end, where he went a perfect 5-for-5 from deep and missed only one shot from the field. Hart provided more than enough firepower in the absence of Jalen Brunson, who was held out Tuesday due to right ankle injury management and a cervical strain.

Josh Hart
New York Knicks
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Josh Hart See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Josh Hart See More
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Sunday, March 15
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Sunday, March 15
Author Image
Joel Bartilotta
2 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, March 13
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, March 13
Author Image
Dan Bruno
4 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Friday, March 13
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Friday, March 13
Author Image
Juan Carlos Blanco
4 days ago
Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks & Player Props for Wednesday, March 11
NBA
Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks & Player Props for Wednesday, March 11
Rotowire Staff
6 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, March 11
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, March 11
Author Image
Joe Mayo
6 days ago