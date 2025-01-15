Josh Hart News: Fifth triple-double of season

Hart totaled 10 points (4-9 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 2-3 FT), 17 rebounds, 12 assists and four steals across 49 minutes during Wednesday's 125-119 overtime victory over the 76ers.

It was the fifth triple-double of the season for Hart, who also corralled a season-high 17 rebounds for the Knicks in the absence of superstar big man Karl-Anthony Towns (thumb) on Wednesday. Hart is now riding a six-game double-double streak as well, averaging 14.2 points, 13.3 rebounds, 5.3 assists, 1.8 steals and 0.8 threes in 38.9 minutes during this span. The 29-year-old wing is nearly putting up career-high figures across the board in 2024-25, and Hart should continue flourishing from a fantasy perspective as long as he's handling such heavy playing time.