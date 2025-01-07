Josh Hart News: Fills stat sheet Monday

Hart posted 15 points (5-9 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 4-4 FT), 14 rebounds, two assists, one block and two steals over 42 minutes during Monday's 103-94 loss to the Magic.

Hart has experienced an uptick in his usage rate in games either Jalen Brunson or Karl-Anthony Towns (knee) misses, and that was the case again Monday. He notched double-digit boards for the seventh time over his last eight games, a span in which he's also recorded two triple-doubles.