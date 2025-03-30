Josh Hart News: Flirts with triple-double in win

Hart notched 14 points (5-10 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 3-4 FT), nine assists, eight rebounds and three steals over 38 minutes in Sunday's 110-93 win over Portland.

Hart did a little bit of everything for New York in Sunday's victory, leading all players in assists to go along with a team-high-tying trio of steals and finishing second among Knicks in rebounds in a near triple-double showcase. Hart has recorded at least 10 points, eight rebounds and eight assists in 16 outings, doing so in three of his last four appearances.