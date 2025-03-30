Josh Hart News: Flirts with triple-double in win
Hart notched 14 points (5-10 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 3-4 FT), nine assists, eight rebounds and three steals over 38 minutes in Sunday's 110-93 win over Portland.
Hart did a little bit of everything for New York in Sunday's victory, leading all players in assists to go along with a team-high-tying trio of steals and finishing second among Knicks in rebounds in a near triple-double showcase. Hart has recorded at least 10 points, eight rebounds and eight assists in 16 outings, doing so in three of his last four appearances.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now