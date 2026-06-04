Josh Hart News: Game-high 15 rebounds
Hart posted three points (1-5 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 1-1 FT), 15 rebounds, six assists, one block and four steals in 27 minutes during Wednesday's 105-95 victory over the Spurs in Game 1 of the NBA Finals.
Harty struggled to get his offense going, and yet was arguably the most impactful player on the court. He led the Knicks in rebounds, assists and steals, despite playing just 27 minutes due to early foul trouble. He continues to press his claim as one of the best role players in the league, consistently chipping in across all categories, as required by his team. Now leading the series 1-0, New York will look to hammer home the advantage when the two teams meet again in Game 2.
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