Josh Hart News: Game-high 26 points in win

Hart finished Thursday's 112-106 win over the Celtics with 26 points (10-15 FG, 5-7 3Pt, 1-2 FT), three assists, one rebound and one steal across 35 minutes.

Following a three-game stretch in which he averaged 4.7 points per game, Hart was far more aggressive hunting his shot in this one. The veteran wing dropped a game-high 26 points on efficient shooting, reaching the 20-point threshold for the eighth time this season. The Villanova product also had an impressive night from beyond the arc, knocking down a season-high-tying five three-pointers while leading the Knicks in that category.