Josh Hart headshot

Josh Hart News: Gets green light Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 2, 2025

Hart (knee) is available for Sunday's game against Miami, Stefan Bondy of The New York Post reports.

Hart will shake off a probable tag due to a right knee effusion and suit up Sunday. The 29-year-old has appeared in three consecutive contests following a two-game absence due to right knee patellofemoral syndrome, during which he averaged 13.0 points, 10.7 rebounds, 6.3 assists, 0.7 steals and 0.7 blocks in 36.0 minutes per contest.

