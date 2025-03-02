Josh Hart News: Gets green light Sunday
Hart (knee) is available for Sunday's game against Miami, Stefan Bondy of The New York Post reports.
Hart will shake off a probable tag due to a right knee effusion and suit up Sunday. The 29-year-old has appeared in three consecutive contests following a two-game absence due to right knee patellofemoral syndrome, during which he averaged 13.0 points, 10.7 rebounds, 6.3 assists, 0.7 steals and 0.7 blocks in 36.0 minutes per contest.
