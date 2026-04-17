Josh Hart headshot

Josh Hart News: Good to go for Game 1

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 17, 2026 at 2:29pm

Hart (ankle) is available for Game 1 against the Hawks on Saturday.

The Knicks will have their full roster available after sitting most of their starters in the season finale. Hart is not expected to have any limitations to open the postseason.

Josh Hart
New York Knicks
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