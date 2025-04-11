Josh Hart News: Good to go Friday

Hart (knee) is available for Friday's game against the Cavaliers, Kristian Winfield of the New York Daily News reports.

Hart, Jalen Brunson (ankle) and OG Anunoby (thumb) have all been cleared to play, but Karl-Anthony Towns has been ruled out. Hart missed only his fourth game of the season Thursday in Detroit and has averaged 37.6 minutes per game since the start of March (20 games). With a win, the Knicks can lock up the No. 3 seed in the Eastern Conference.