Josh Hart headshot

Josh Hart News: Good to go Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 11, 2025 at 4:17pm

Hart (knee) is available for Friday's game against the Cavaliers, Kristian Winfield of the New York Daily News reports.

Hart, Jalen Brunson (ankle) and OG Anunoby (thumb) have all been cleared to play, but Karl-Anthony Towns has been ruled out. Hart missed only his fourth game of the season Thursday in Detroit and has averaged 37.6 minutes per game since the start of March (20 games). With a win, the Knicks can lock up the No. 3 seed in the Eastern Conference.

